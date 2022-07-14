Niger FRSC records 13 road crashes during Sallah – Official

Tsukwam said that the victims were 84, while 19 vehicles were involved.

He said that the accidents occured in different parts of the state.

According to him, one person died, while 44 that sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to different hospitals by FRSC personnel for treatment.

Tsukwam also said that 39 others escaped with no physical injuries.

He blamed the crashes on speed, overloading and wrongful overtaking and advised motorists to be safety conscious. ”We urge motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving and consideration for other road users.

”We also caution them against violation of traffic rules and regulations,” Tsukwam said.

He warned that the command would not hesitate to prosecute those who breached the traffic rules.

He further said that the command would sustain its ongoing 24-hour patrol round all the federal highways to ensure that road users adhere to traffic rules and regulations.