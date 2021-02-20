In terms of proximity, ambience, quietness and security, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Multipurpose Media Centre is the ideal venue of choice for all your events; and also the worst kept secret in the city.

Centrally located in the National Arts Theatre Complex, Iganmu, off the Ijora Causeway, its strategic location makes it easily accessible for all intending clients from all parts of the City of Lagos.

In addition, the serene atmosphere of the NAN Media Centre makes it an ideal setting for Seminars, Annual General Meetings, Professional Examinations, and Wedding Receptions as the case maybe.

NAN Media Centre Auditorium

The NAN Media Centre boasts of a fully air-conditioned Hall and Gallery with a seating capacity of 1,000+, three training rooms and multimedia projector (on demand), an extended and highly secured parking space for vehicles.

Our facility also includes:

1,000 Seat capacities

3 Training Rooms (30 Seat-Capacity)

Fully Air-conditioned

Security

Extended Parking Space

Clean Rest Rooms

Banquet Chairs

Perimeter Fence

Marble Tables (on Demand)

Huts for Barbeque & Suya Spot

Standby Generating Set

News and Photo Coverage (On Demand)

Exhibition Pavilion & More

Gallery

Please find below the cost for the outlined facilities:

Media Centre Main Hall & Gallery 1000+ N700, 000

Media Centre Main Hall 800+ N500, 000

Training Room A 20-30 N 120, 000

Training Room B 16-24 N 100,000

Training Room C 12-18 N 80,000

Multimedia projector (on demand) N20, 000

Why not take advantage of this attractive offer by contacting us:

Address: NAN Media Centre, National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos.

09023723595, 08068118763 ……another training facility in Abuja at NAN House, Independence Avenue, Central Business District