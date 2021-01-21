David Friday, a newly-recruited police officer attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State has been arrested for armed robbery.

Friday was arrested with one innocent Victor, a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment in Ondo.

According to Punch, both suspects allegedly attacked and robbed some persons in Akure, the state capital, using dangerous weapons.

While parading the suspects on Thursday, January 21, 2021, the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami said the police officer was being tried for stealing a motorcycle before he was in another robbery act.

Salami said, “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

The police boss said some of the items they reportedly stole were N6000, one itel phone valued at N8500, 30 litres of petrol and N125,000.

However, the soldier denied involvement in the crime.

“I was only arrested for being on illegal duty, not robbery.” he said.