Newly-posted DPO shot dead during kidnap rescue operation in Delta

Damilare Famuyiwa

The DPO and his men were said to have fallen into the trap of an ambush, while they were on a kidnap rescue mission.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 14, 2024, just two days after CSP Jega assumed office at the Agbarho Division. According to reports, CSP Jega had been part of a joint operation with the DPO of Orerokpe, CSP Paul, to rescue a kidnapped victim.

As they approached a location near the Agbarho rail station, their team was ambushed by the kidnappers, who opened fire on the officers. In the ensuing gun battle, CSP Jega and several of his men were killed.

CSP Paul narrowly escaped death and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. The ambush has left the Delta State Police Command in mourning.

A Warri-based activist, Israel Joe, who had spoken with the late DPO just a day before the attack, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Joe recalled how CSP Jega had quickly intervened to resolve an issue where his men were accused of extorting money from a citizen.

Joe praised Jega’s swift action and commitment to upholding ethical standards within the police force. SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Delta State, confirmed the tragic incident, stating, "They were ambushed, but it’s only the DPO that we lost."

The Command has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased officers and reiterated its commitment to bringing those responsible for the attack to justice. The loss of CSP Jega marks a painful moment for the Delta State Police Force, as the brave officer began his tenure in Agbarho.

