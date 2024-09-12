New tenant disappears with a neighbour’s children in Osun

The tenant, whose identity remains unknown, moved into a one-room apartment in a 'face-me-and-face-you' building around Cele on Saturday, September 7, 2024, paying ₦6,000 for six months accommodation to an existing tenant.

According to reports, after cleaning her apartment, the tenant was seen leaving with two children, aged four and two. The lady had initially told the children’s parents that she was taking them out to buy something. Instead, she allegedly took them and boarded a motorcycle, which was later tracked to another part of Ilesa.

One Funke Komolafe, the mother of one of the missing children, and Itunu Joseph, the mother of the other, had reported the incident to the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph recounted, "The woman met us while we were washing clothes on Saturday morning. My two-year-old daughter was playing with her friends inside the building. After cleaning her room, the woman sat in the backyard and played with the children. She told me she liked my daughter and wished to have a child like her."

Joseph added, "She stayed with us for about three hours before going inside her room. The children followed her, but we didn’t notice when she left. Neighbors saw her leaving with the children and asked where she was going. She said she was going to buy something for them. She walked with them to the junction and took a motorcycle."