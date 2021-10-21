RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

New internet fraud recruits jailed for attempted fraud

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The two had just joined a cybercrime syndicate that engaged in gift card, iTunes and Bitcoin fraud.

Ibrahim Ojonugwa and Athnetus Ezeakunne [EFCC]
Ibrahim Ojonugwa and Athnetus Ezeakunne [EFCC]

Two men who were newly-recruited members of a cybercrime syndicate have been jailed in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Ojonugwa and Athnetus Ezeakunne were convicted at the FCT High Court, Apo for attempting to commit cybercrime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the two for wrongly posing online with made-up identities to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Ojonugwa pretended to be Maria Guadalpe, a Filipino woman, and Ezeakunne pretended to be a Belgian woman named Angela Muller.

"The duo used the Telegram messaging App to communicate with their victims," the EFCC said in a statement.

The two had just joined a cybercrime syndicate that engaged in gift card, iTunes and Bitcoin fraud.

The EFCC told the court that their actions violated Section 95, and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990.

Ojonugwa and Ezeakunne pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to two months imprisonment each, with an option of N200,000 fine each, by Justice E. Ekpe.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of their mobile phones to the Federal Government.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him