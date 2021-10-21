New internet fraud recruits jailed for attempted fraud

Ibrahim Ojonugwa and Athnetus Ezeakunne were convicted at the FCT High Court, Apo for attempting to commit cybercrime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the two for wrongly posing online with made-up identities to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Ojonugwa pretended to be Maria Guadalpe, a Filipino woman, and Ezeakunne pretended to be a Belgian woman named Angela Muller.

"The duo used the Telegram messaging App to communicate with their victims," the EFCC said in a statement.

The two had just joined a cybercrime syndicate that engaged in gift card, iTunes and Bitcoin fraud.

The EFCC told the court that their actions violated Section 95, and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990.

Ojonugwa and Ezeakunne pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to two months imprisonment each, with an option of N200,000 fine each, by Justice E. Ekpe.