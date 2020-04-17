The Xpark was launched across several African countries, including Ghana, Morocco, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

With the coronavirus pandemic still on the loose and an ensuing nation-wide lockdown, the need for access to an online shopping platform that guarantees prompt delivery has never been more pronounced. The e -commerce platform couldn’t have come at a better time. Over 1000 units of the recently launched S5 pro have already been sold on the platform since launch date.

New Infinix Xpark guarantees super-fast and safe delivery

The S5 pro came after months of anticipation and heightened expectations from smartphone enthusiasts. Thankfully, they weren’t disappointed. As is customary with Infinix, the device’s design is flawless. The screen is stretched beyond the usual limit to a spectacular 6.53 inches. The device also debuts the brands first ever pop-up selfie camera and the world’s first ever 40MP pop-up AI selfie camera. The elimination of the previous in display camera, gives its users a more fulfilling viewing experience and a clean sweep area when sliding their fingers across the length and breadth of the screen during gaming expeditions. The device is an absolute stunner if you ask me.

One of the company’s objective through the Xpark is to completely eradicate the sales of counterfeit products and as such, all Infinix devices available on the platform are sealed in their original manufacturer’s box. Also, other third-party devices/accessories available on the platform are carefully selected for quality assurance. Items available on the platform ranges from phone accessories like charges, earphones, power banks, and SD cards, to home accessories like electric irons, and kettles. Most of the items on the platform are currently offered at a discounted price, so you can log on to www.ng.xpark.com to see which suits your current need and simply click to add to cart and proceed to purchase. It’s that easy.

Other launched services since the pandemic

The brand has not relented in its effort to serve the public in the best way possible, even since the event of the global pandemic. Few days before the launch of the Xpark, Infinix launched a website, in a bid to provide the members of the public with valuable information that would prove positive in guaranteeing their safety through this tough time.

The website, www.staysafewithinfinix.com is fully functional and has been embedded with loads of vital information. On the home page of the website, there is a board with pulsing, green hotspots, each of the hotspot throws open a preventive measure with a brief explanation or direction on how to implement the measure when clicked upon. A scroll further down, takes you to a column where you can directly access health professionals and interact with them through a live chat.

As we approach the bottom of the page there is also a list of helpful applications that could be used during the lockdown period. The apps include, the body temperature diary app; for checking body temperature at intervals as well as the popular google map for easy navigation to nearby hospitals or pharmacies.

Finally, on the page is a video, where health care professionals talked about the virus, modes of transmission, preventive measures and more. All in a bid to further enlighten every viewer.

In addition to granting people access to health professionals, Infinix has also helped to ensure that the public stays connected and help themselves through this hard time through several other campaigns. The pandemic has had its toll on prodigious organizations, individuals and even the world economy. Developing initiatives to help curb the spread and ensure that people can still have a taste of the social life that they have lost to the pandemic is a true act of heroism.

