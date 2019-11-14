Heritage Men’s Clinic, the first of its kind in this part of the world offers personalized treatment plan with money back guarantee.

The clinic, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and manned by board certified American physicians, will open its doors to the Nigerian men today, 28th of October, 2019 to address male infertility.

“A great deal of thought went into making this clinic right for the its target audience. It’s discreet, welcoming, versatile and efficient”. said Oladipo Oyatayo, the Managing Director of the clinic. “Men in Nigeria and other west African countries can now have access to the same quality services and extraordinary specialists already being enjoyed by our American clients”.

“There is no surgery, just the latest safe and effective treatments for erectile dysfunction (ED) and premature ejaculation (PE). Our doctors have at their discretion over 250 custom blends of medication. With years of experience, our medical team, consisting of male doctors, is committed to learning your medical history and will customize a treatment plan just for you”

Besides ED, HERITAGE MEN'S CLINIC also treat male infertility, especially MEN with low sperm count. We have guaranteed customized Human Growth Hormone FOR THE CREATION and enhancement of SPERMATOGENESIS (Creating and making young and viable sperm cells).

Now men of all ages may be able to find the solution to erectile dysfunction (ED) and start enjoying life without fear or embarrassment from inability to perform.

For appointment bookings call 09030052002 or visit www.heritagemensclinic.ng

