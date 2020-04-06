Bemigho Reno Omokri is a Nigerian author and lawyer who was probably deceived by the lady’s appearance only to find out the reality later.

Warning fellow men to beware, he shared before and after makeup photos of a lady and the transformation is so amazing.

“Never marry anyone you haven’t seen without makeup” – Lawyer exposes lady’s true face

READ ALSO: “Don’t take Africans as Guinea pigs!” - Drogba slams French doctors who want to test COVID-19 drugs in Africa

According to him, women using makeup to transform themselves are “deception” and “fraud”.

“This is why I say never marry anyone you have not seen without makeup! In fact, some marriages should be dissolvable on the basis of fraud. This isn’t makeup. This is deception, intended to lure men into a union they’d not have entered otherwise,” Bemigho Reno Omokri wrote.