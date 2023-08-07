ADVERTISEMENT
Network operators start deleting Nigerian SIM card owners below 18 years

Solomon Ekanem

The decision to disconnect subscribers less than 18 years has led to a decline in the number of subscribers.

The Nigerian constitution recognises 18 years as the official age for adulthood [TechCrunch]
The implementation of the NCC guidelines would lead to the disconnection of mobile lines belonging to subscribers who are less than 18 years old.

According to the NCC, its decision is in accordance with the Nigerian constitution which recognises 18 years as the official age for adulthood. The body also said the decision to revise the official age of SIM ownership from 16 years to 18 years was to protect minors in the country.

MTN revealed it had already started implementing the disconnection of such lines, an action which has led to a noticeable drop in the number of its subscribers.

According to Nairametrics, the operator began the implementation of the restriction in the second quarter of 2023 while two other mobile operators have confirmed that the disconnection was carried out in line with the regulatory guidelines for SIM registration.

The NCC in 2021, had proposed to stop under-aged subscribers from registering and owning a SIM card in Nigeria and this was reflected in the draft copy of the modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, which officially recognised subscribers as people above the age of 18.

The decision to disconnect subscribers less than 18 years, among other factors, has led to a decline in the number of subscribers in Nigeria over the past three months.

In April, data from the NCC showing the total active mobile subscriptions across the mobile networks revealed a decline of about one million despite new activations.

The decline continued in May and June 2023 as the number of active subscriptions further declined by 2.5 million and 1.2 million respectively thus bringing the total active mobile subscriptions in the country to 219.7 million at the end of June.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

