With an aim to serve as an online medical assistant, Nello has partnered with various players in the health sector to bring you personalised healthcare services wherever you are.

The integrative healthcare platform aggregates the health data of customers and gives them access to health providers, helping them make decisions on their healthcare needs and giving them information on their own health history.

Nello launches to be your online medical assistant

Through Nello, you can order drugs at affordable prices and get it delivered to you within 2 hours. For drugs requiring a doctor’s prescription, Nello allows you access to a medical professional that can help confirm your prescription. All this is completely hassle-free!

From drug purchases, requesting for prescriptions, general and specialist medical advice, health tips, medical records and everything you need for a total wellbeing, Nello brings it all to your fingertips and strives to give everyone control of their health by arming them with the information and tools they need to make the best decision for their wellbeing.

Whatever your health needs, just AskNello on www.asknello.com.

*This is a featured post.