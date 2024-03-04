ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Neighbours find young lovers dead in their apartment in Edo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The couple were found motionless by concerned neighbours, who noticed their unusual absence.

The deceased were suspected to be in their 20s [Instagram/Instablog]
The deceased were suspected to be in their 20s [Instagram/Instablog]

Recommended articles

The couple were discovered lifeless on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, by their neighbours, who were worried about their unusual absence.

Concerned neighbors who noticed their unusual absence decided to go knock on their door on Tuesday, February 27. When they got no response, they decided to break the door and found Kenneth and Nicky lifeless in the apartment. Their corpses have been deposited in a morgue,” a source was quoted as saying.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of their death remained unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to reach Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, to confirm this incident proved abortive as he didn’t answer his phone calls.

Meanwhile, two policemen attached to the Edo Police Command were over the weekend beaten to death in Ikpeshi, a community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state because their convoy allegedly hit a motorcycle resulting in the death of the rider and the passengers.

It was widely reported that the policemen were in a Hilux as escorts to a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Agbaje, when the convoy ran into the motorbike.

Irate youths were said to have invaded the Edo State Security Volunteer Network (vigilante) office where the policemen were taken to for protective custody, allegedly overran the facility and beat two of them to death while members of the vigilante group were able to rescue the two others who were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Sanwo-Olu promised free maternal care - Lagosians say they aren't enjoying it

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

It’s embarrassing  —  Obi regards Ukraine’s food donation to Nigeria as national disgrace

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Emir of Kano calls on traders to lower food prices ahead of Ramadan

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Telecom operators have blocked over 40 million SIMs without NIN

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Shettima tells economic hardship protesters to behave responsibly

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Umahi says Igbos have no reason to protest economic hardship under Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The State Commissioner of Police has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately [Punch]

Rivers police arrest 2 for robbing bank customers and stealing motorcycles

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

Passengers deny they were in boat race when Monday night accident happened

The defendants have been granted bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

2 people land in court trouble for slapping, intimidating 2 police officers

He tried to cover up his tracks, but he didn’t do it [Celestial Church of Christ Kaduna1 Basilica Headquarters Kabala-Doki/Facebook]

Assistant pastor kills pastor with screwdriver, sets him ablaze after