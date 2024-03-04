Neighbours find young lovers dead in their apartment in Edo

The couple were discovered lifeless on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, by their neighbours, who were worried about their unusual absence.

“Concerned neighbors who noticed their unusual absence decided to go knock on their door on Tuesday, February 27. When they got no response, they decided to break the door and found Kenneth and Nicky lifeless in the apartment. Their corpses have been deposited in a morgue,” a source was quoted as saying.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of their death remained unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to reach Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, to confirm this incident proved abortive as he didn’t answer his phone calls.

Meanwhile, two policemen attached to the Edo Police Command were over the weekend beaten to death in Ikpeshi, a community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state because their convoy allegedly hit a motorcycle resulting in the death of the rider and the passengers.

It was widely reported that the policemen were in a Hilux as escorts to a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Agbaje, when the convoy ran into the motorbike.