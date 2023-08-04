ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Neighbour rapes girl in a bush in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniyi called on residents of the state to break the culture of silence by reporting all forms of abuse through its toll free line 08000-333-333, or visit its office at Novel House, Plot 3, Jobi Fele Way, Alausa, Ikeja.

Three men docked for allegedly raping a teenage girl
Three men docked for allegedly raping a teenage girl

Recommended articles

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), who made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday, said the agency swung into action on receipt of the report.

“The case was immediately incidented at the Imota Family Support Unit Police Station for investigation and was subsequently transferred to the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State Police Command,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the mother of the survivor narrated that on June 16, her neighbor called her to inform her that her 12-year-old daughter had been defiled by a neighbor who lives on the next street.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mother of the survivor claimed that she was informed the following day, having just returned from a trip with her husband.

“The mother also alleged that a neighbor alerted her of the incident after engaging the survivor and noticing the suspicious act of the perpetrator, who was spotted with blood stains on his trousers.

“Further questioning by the neighbor revealed that the alleged perpetrator lured the survivor into the bush, closed her mouth, and proceeded to sexually assault her by penetration,” she said.

She further said that the matter was charged to court and the perpetrator was arraigned before Magistrate Amope Layinka on July 26.

The suspect was arraigned and remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison, pending the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) advice, and the matter adjourned to Sept. 19,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that all forms of abuse, neglect, domestic, and sexual violence were crimes against the state, and that perpetrators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Vivour-Adeniyi called on residents of the state to break the culture of silence by reporting all forms of abuse through its toll free line 08000-333-333, or visit its office at Novel House, Plot 3, Jobi Fele Way, Alausa, Ikeja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Tinubu withdraws Maryam Shetty as ministerial nominee, submits Keyamo's name

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with U.S., others for help

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

Thousands of citizens in Niger Republic rally in support of military coup

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

‘Cesspit of corruption’ —  PDP mocks APC for appointing Ganduje as Chairman

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Kano Govt. frowns at BUK’s increase of students’ registration fees

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react (video)

The young doctor was set to complete her housemanship in two weeks [Punch]

Young doctor falls to untimely death in faulty elevator at Lagos hospital

Nwangwu, the 'richest native doctor' [The PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

The suspect will be charged to court [Punch]

Police arrest suspected killer of 2-year-old boy during NDLEA gunfight