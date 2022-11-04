RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NECO official k*lled as armed robbers invade UI staff quarters

The deceased was working on his laptop when the assailants broke in, and shot him dead.

Vincent Odinko, an official of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has met his untimely death, as a group of armed robbers invaded the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan (UI).

It was gathered that on Friday, October 28, 2022, the gunmen broke into the boys quarters of the staff building in the school premises, where they shot him dead.

The deceased was reportedly working on his laptop when the assailants broke into his home.

It was as well learnt that the gunmen, after killing the NECO official, took away his mobile phones and laptop.

However, while the deceased worked in the SSCE Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of NECO, his wife was said to be a member of staff of the tertiary institution.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso said the state command had launched an investigation to track down Odinko’s killers.

A member of the university community, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, however, wondered why an institution with perimeter fencing, good security architecture and personnel could experience security breaches that even led to killing.

Meanwhile, the family members of a woman identified as Rosemary Obidinma, who reside in Ibafo, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, have cried out after she did not return home from her shop since Tuesday, November 2.

The family declared the mother of five missing when a man picked their call as they attempted to reach her, warning them against disturbing him.

One Emmanuel Iffi, who’s the elder brother of the missing woman, said her whereabouts had been reported at the Ibafo Police Station.

