NDLEA seizes cocaine, N131 million from Lagos politician accused of drug trafficking

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 that Asekun Kehinde Sikiru was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport while trying to fly to the United Kingdom.

The suspect was allegedly caught with one kilogramme of cocaine that he concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his travelling suitcase.

He was apprehended because he was already on the NDLEA's wanted list in connection with another drug trafficker, identified as Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim, who was arrested last December.

The agency seized the sum of N131 million found in his bank account, and seized another N14 million traced to Ibrahim.

"Although he claims to be an international businessman who deals in automobiles, investigation is yet to confirm that to be the source of his acquired wealth," NDLEA said.