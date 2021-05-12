RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA seizes cocaine, N131 million from Lagos politician accused of drug trafficking

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspected drug baron allegedly concealed cocaine inside his travelling suitcase.

Asekun Kehinde Sikiru was arrested at the Lagos airport on Friday, May 7, 2021 [NDLEA]
Asekun Kehinde Sikiru was arrested at the Lagos airport on Friday, May 7, 2021 [NDLEA] Pulse Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a former vice chairman of Lagos Island East local council development area for alleged drug trafficking.

Recommended articles

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 that Asekun Kehinde Sikiru was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport while trying to fly to the United Kingdom.

The suspect was allegedly caught with one kilogramme of cocaine that he concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his travelling suitcase.

He was apprehended because he was already on the NDLEA's wanted list in connection with another drug trafficker, identified as Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim, who was arrested last December.

The agency seized the sum of N131 million found in his bank account, and seized another N14 million traced to Ibrahim.

"Although he claims to be an international businessman who deals in automobiles, investigation is yet to confirm that to be the source of his acquired wealth," NDLEA said.

Sikiru has in the past unsuccessfully contested for seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Federal House of Representatives.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Aso Rock robbery attempt should worry us all [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

4 things to do after sex

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church