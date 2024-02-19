ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives acted on an intelligence and intercepted a consignment of methamphetamine.

This is contained in a statement by NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja. He said 227kg of hemp was recovered from Atoshi camp, Emure-Ile, Owo LGA, Ondo State.

Babafemi said that two suspects have been arrested. He also said that operatives in Edo, acting on intelligence on February 14 intercepted a consignment of methamphetamine. The consignment, Babafemi said was from Onitsha in Anambra to Lagos, in a Toyota Sienna bus marked Anambra NZM 347 ZL.

He said that the meth consignment weighing 0.966kg was concealed inside a cassava-made local food item, an African salad popularly called “Abacha”.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

“On the same day, a team of NDLEA officers also intercepted a Peugeot 406 space wagon car driven by a 47-year-old man, on the Uromi road in Esan Northeast LGA.

“A search on the vehicle led to the recovery of 865 bottles of codeine; 2,600 pills of tramadol and 600 tabs of swinol and rohypnol," he said.

Similarly, in FCT, he added, NDLEA operatives conducted raid operations in the Kubwa area of the Territory and arrested a 47-year-old and an 18-year-old. Babafemi said that the suspects were intercepted with 10.5kg of cannabis (Indian hemp), 13.5g of diazepam and 2.9g of tramadol tablets.

With the same vigour, he said, the various commands of the agency across the country continued with the War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), advocacy campaign in the past week. Some of them include WADA sensitisation lecture for students and teachers of St. Theresa’s College Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo state; students and staff of Banma Girls Day Secondary School, Bida in Niger.

Others are students of Dame High School, Abatete, Anambra, students of Government Day Secondary School, Tudun Saibu, Soba LGA, Kaduna state. Similarly, other students that benefited from the WADA sensitisation lecture were those of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Obinagu, Udi LGA, Enugu state and students of Government Girls Secondary School, Garo, Kano state.

