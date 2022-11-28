RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA seizes 5.8 tons of skunk, cannabis in 5 states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 5.8 tonnes of cannabis from dealers across five states, the agency’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said among those arrested was a cripple, Ibrahim Yusuf, 45, in possession of 4kg of the psychotropic substance.

He said that the cripple drug dealer was arrested on Nov. 21 at Gasline, Ifo in Ogun State.

The spokesman also said that a total of 36 bags weighing 570kg of the same substance were recovered in a raid at a forest in Ogunmakin, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the NDLEA operatives on Nov. 22, evacuated 141 bags of Cannabis Sativa with a gross weight of 1,884 kg stored in a warehouse in Okpe forest, Akoko Edo LGA in Edo.

“On Thursday Nov. 24, NDLEA officers arrested Ismaila Abubakar, 50, at Okada junction, Ovia South West LGA with 22 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 216.5kg. .

“A day after, operatives also seized 112 bags of cannabis sativa stored in Obi Camp forest, Ovia South West LGA weighing 1, 512kg.

“This was also followed by another seizure of 45 bags that weighed 529.5kg, while officers equally intercepted a Toyota Sienna bus with Reg. No. BDG 598 FZ (Lagos) loaded with 566.5kg cannabis.

“The bus was going to Onitsha, Anambra, and a suspect, Sunday Mathias, 30, arrested with the seizure,” he said.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives also stormed Oke-Ogun forest on Nov. 25, where one Onyebuchi Chime was arrested with 88kg cannabis, a gun and some ammunition in Ondo State.

He added that the NDLEA operatives also recovered 149.5kg of the substance at Ipele forest.

“Not less than 12.42 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed and 195kg processed weeds of the substance recovered at Efon Alaye, Ekiti State.

“Two drug dealers: Richard Ebong and Nze Abraham were arrested on Saturday Nov. 26 during the raid,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesman said that 27-year-old Mrs Rahmat Adebayo was arrested on Nov. 24 at Sabo-Ilupeju, Atiba LGA of Oyo State with 136.3kg cannabis.

Basiru Muhammadu and Saidu Yusuf in the same area on Saturday.

The crippled drug dealer arrested by the NDLEA operatives
Pulse Nigeria

Babafemi said that no fewer than 84,000 pills of Tramadol tablets were recovered from a suspect, Muhsin Abdullahi in Bodinga area of Sokoto state on Thursday.

He added that 16,000 pills of Exol-5 and D5 concealed in palm oil were seized from one Lawal Rabe, 24, on Friday at Kokami village, Danja LGA, Katsina State.

Also, 54,500 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 were seized from the duo

