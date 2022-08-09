RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA seizes 456.8kg illicit drugs in Kogi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday says it has arrested four suspects and seized 456.8 kg of illicit drugs in Kogi within a space of four days.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, NDLEA’s Commander in Kogi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Recommended articles

“The 456.8 kg illicit drugs including Exol-5, Codeine and Cannabis Sativa were seized between July 30 and Aug. 3, within the jurisdiction of Kogi.

“Out of the 456.8 kg drugs seized, 229.8 kg is Cannabis Sativa, 190 kg is Codeine and 20.6 kg is Exol-5, all of which were intercepted by crack intelligence officers and forwarded to our head office in Abuja.

“The four suspects arrested will soon be charged to court for prosecution in accordance with the laws of the land,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the synergy existing between the agency and other security agencies, especially the police.

The commander said that the police had handed over 229.8 kg of cannabis sativa and a suspect to the agency.

He acknowledged the support the agency was receiving from Gov Yahaya Bello’s administration and other security agencies.

”We are determined to do more in the fight against illicit drugs in Kogi,” Abdullahi-Fakai vowed.

He warned criminal elements such as drug traffickers to steer clear of Kogi or ”find it hot from the agency.

“As an agency, we shall maintain our posture of ridding Kogi of the menace of illicit drugs for decent living by its residents.”

Abdullahi-Fakai, however, appealed to the general public to always assist the agency with useful information on suspected drug traffickers and drug barons for prompt action.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

I-G orders holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Units, frowns at brutality and extortion by police officers

I-G orders holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Units, frowns at brutality and extortion by police officers

Suicide bomber kills Pakistani soldiers after Taliban leader’s death

Suicide bomber kills Pakistani soldiers after Taliban leader’s death

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Buhari celebrates Ngige at 70

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Gov. AbdulRazaq mourns Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Oil theft: Okowa seeks surveillance contract review on facilities

Trending

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup