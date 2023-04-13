The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes 235.89kg illicit drugs in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that NDLEA in the state also arrested 56 people over alleged drug-related offences.

Some drugs intercepted by the NDLEA
Some drugs intercepted by the NDLEA

The State Commander, Abdullah Saeed, made this known in a statement by Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, the command Public Relations Officer, on Thursday in Ibadan.

Saeed said that the seized ilicit drugs were cannabis sativa and other narcotic and psychotropic substances.



The commander said that 49 of the suspects were males, while seven of them were females.

”They are aged between 16 and 60 years. They were arrested for dealing in ilicit drugs such as cannabis sativa, tramadol, diazepam.

”Some of them dealt in rohypnol, colorado, codeine and other psychotropic substances,” he said.

Saeed said that 18 people had been convicted, while seven others were rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society during the period.

”We carried out sensitisation programmes in 49 locations across the state campaigning against drug abuse,” he said.

The commander, then urged the public to be vigilant and support the agency with reliable information that would enable it to tackle drugs abuse.

News Agency Of Nigeria



