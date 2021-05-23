NDLEA seizes 200kg of illicit substances in Yola within a week

Mohammed Bello, Commander of the agency in the state, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, said the seizures were made between Sunday, May 16, to date.

He said during the week, one suspect, popularly known as "Dogo" from Nyibongo ward, in Yola South local government area, was apprehended with a total of 166 kg of illicit substance believed to be Indian hemp in addition to other seizures.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday and has since been released on bail because the courts are not sitting and the man has met all the bail conditions," Bello said, adding that the arrest followed intensive patrol and intelligent reports.

He assured that when court resumed, the agency would file a suit against the suspect, adding that investigation was still ongoing.