NDLEA seizes 1,471kg hard drugs, arrests 218 suspects in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Imo Command, said it seized 1,471kg of hard drugs in the state between July 2021 and June 2022.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA’s State Commandant, Mr Reuben Apeh, who made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday in Owerri, added that within the period, the command also arrested 218 drug suspects comprising 171 males and 47 females,

Apeh was speaking at the celebration of activities to mark the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with its theme as: “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the UN celebrates June 26 annually to create awareness on the dangers of illicit use of drugs.

Apeh further noted that while the command arraigned 145 suspects, 51 persons were convicted for drug-related offences within the same period.

He listed the seized drugs to include cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, rohypnol and diazepam, among others.

He said 30 drug users were counselled while nine were successfully rehabilitated and reunited with their families.

” The use of these substances has been greeted with gory stories of all kinds, ranging from violence, cultism, armed robbery to rape, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the state.

” The activities of drug peddlers in Imo has become alarming as they have become increasingly sophisticated among the younger persons, including women.

” We must rise to the occasion, partner with the agency and reach out to residents of the state, with a view to discouraging youths and adults from drug abuse,” he said.

He, however, thanked the men and officers of the command for their resilience and pledged its unrelenting commitment to the fight against drug abuse.

