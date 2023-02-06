Its spokesman in the Lagos State Command, Mr Musa Mallum stated on Monday that those arrested were 80 males and eight females.
NDLEA seizes 10.8kg illicit drugs in Lagos State, arrests 88 offenders
NDLEA seized 10.8kg of illicit drugs and arrested 88 offenders in Lagos State in January.
He added that drug joints raided and dismantled in the state in January were located at Alaba Rago, Lagos Island and Agege areas.
The Command secured 11 convictions against offenders who would spend between three years and five years behind bars.
“Among assets forfeited by the offenders were a truck and N1.9 million,’’ he stated.
Mallum quoted the NDLEA Commander in Lagos State, Mr Umaru Adoro as saying that “the NDLEA will not spare drug offenders found culpable.’’
Adoro also warned drug peddlers to desist from the devilish business as it impacts negatively on youths and on the larger society.
