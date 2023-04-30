The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA raids Adamawa factory supplying Akuskura to Cameroon, Chad

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA officers raided the factory while production activities were ongoing.

The NDLEA also made a series of other drugs-related arrests all over Nigeria [Daily Post]

The agency's Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the factory was raided on Saturday in Mubi.

"At the time of the raid, production activities were ongoing at the premises," he said, adding that a large quantity of the drugs were intercepted.

He also said operatives of the agency in Benue have recovered 859 bottles of codeine-based syrup weighing 117.3kg abandoned by a suspected dealer.

The NDLEA spokesman said that the bottles of cough syrup were abandoned about two kilometres away from NDLEA checkpoint along Enugu-Otukpo road on Wednesday.

Babafemi also said two suspects, Kabiru Muhammed, 35, and Isah Muhammed, 28, were arrested with 20 blocks of cannabis weighing 11.2kg concealed in a bag of cassava flakes (garri) along Zaria-Kano road on Friday.

In another development, the operatives recovered no fewer than seven bags of cannabis weighing 74.5kg when they raided an uncompleted building in Ala town, Akure area of Ondo State.

Babafemi said that 60kg of the same substance concealed among footwear in two jumbo sacks was recovered from one Aminu Mohammed along Ibadan-Oyo road, Oyo State.

The suspect was intercepted while waiting to board a vehicle to Kebbi.

He quoted the chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men in Kano, Ondo, Oyo, Benue and Adamawa Commands for their vigilance and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Marwa charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

