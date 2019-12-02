A 55-year-old man, Umaru Shehu, who was arrested over the weekend with 106 sacks of dried weed has confessed to being an hemp dealer.

Shehu, who was arrested on Mokwa Road in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said he can't stop trading hemp because it runs in his blood.

The suspect said, “This business is in my blood. It will be difficult for me to stop it now. When I was embarking on this trip from Lagos to Sokoto, I never knew that I will be arrested in Mokwa; it is my luck.

The NDLEA says the suspect was arrested with 1,072kg of the substance (The picture of Muhammad Abdallah, the Chairman and CEO of the agency used for illustrative purpose) [Pulse]

“I have made up my mind to stop this business and start livestock business after this trip, but it is unfortunate that I have found myself in the police net.”

It was gathered that Shehu was apprehended following a tip-off by an informant.

The suspect, who is an ex-convict according to the state Commander of NDLEA, Sylvia Egwunwoke, will be charged to court after investigation.