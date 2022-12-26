NDLEA intercepts Colorado meant for distribution ahead of Christmas in Lagos

The intercepted consignments meant for distribution ahead of Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022).

In a statement in which the seizure of the consignments were disclosed, NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja areas of Lagos State.

Babafemi added that no less than 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the two seizures.

According to him, the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport and the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottles of cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kg on Wednesday, December 21.

“Investigations by anti-narcotic officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Wasiu, Olufisayo Dayo, Moruf Bashir and Imole Ajayi, whose statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day, Thursday, December 22.

“Also, an attempt to export quantities of cannabis and ecstasy pills also known as MDMA concealed in beverage drink, Bournvita, containers to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the NAHCO export shed on Friday, December 23, was frustrated while a vulcaniser given the assignment for a fee of N4,000, Iyanda Ogunleye Yaya, has been arrested,” the statement further quoted the NDLEA spokesman as saying.

In a related development, the NDLEA disclosed as well the seizure of 185 parcels of cannabis indica, popularly called Colorado.