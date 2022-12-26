ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA intercepts Colorado meant for distribution ahead of Christmas in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

12 people were arrested in connection with the seizures.

NDLEA (GuardianNG)
NDLEA (GuardianNG)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted consignments of Colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal in Canada, and packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The intercepted consignments meant for distribution ahead of Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022).

In a statement in which the seizure of the consignments were disclosed, NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja areas of Lagos State.

Babafemi added that no less than 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the two seizures.

According to him, the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport and the search of a consolidated cargo from South Africa led to the discovery of smuggled bottles of cannabis juice with a gross weight of 16.50kg on Wednesday, December 21.

“Investigations by anti-narcotic officers subsequently led to the arrest of four freight agents: Soremekun Wasiu, Olufisayo Dayo, Moruf Bashir and Imole Ajayi, whose statements eventually led to the arrest of the consignee, a wine shop business owner, Emebede Chuka, the following day, Thursday, December 22.

“Also, an attempt to export quantities of cannabis and ecstasy pills also known as MDMA concealed in beverage drink, Bournvita, containers to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the NAHCO export shed on Friday, December 23, was frustrated while a vulcaniser given the assignment for a fee of N4,000, Iyanda Ogunleye Yaya, has been arrested,” the statement further quoted the NDLEA spokesman as saying.

In a related development, the NDLEA disclosed as well the seizure of 185 parcels of cannabis indica, popularly called Colorado.

The substances, according to the anti-drug agency, weighed 61.3kgs, and were all seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport, Lagos.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

2 siblings sentenced to d*ath in Rivers for k*lling radio station’s staff

2 siblings sentenced to d*ath in Rivers for k*lling radio station’s staff