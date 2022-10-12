NDLEA intercepts 179.102kgs illicit drugs in Ebonyi, warns against abuses

Uche listed the drugs seized to include cannabis sativa, tramadol, Flunitrazepam, Methamphetamine, locally known as `Mkpurummiri’, and other illicit substances.

He said that 27 persons were convicted within the period under review.

The commander decried the abuse of unwholesome substances in the state, in spite of the inherent harm to the health of users.

“We recorded tremendous successes from January to September; we have seized over 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs from dealers.

“In the period under review the agency seized 12.906 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, 0.023 Kg of designer drugs and 0.023 kg of Flunitrazepam amongst others,” he said.

Uche assured that the agency’s operatives in the state were committed to fighting drug abuse and trafficking.

He commended the support of Gov. David Umahi and expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies.

“The fight against drug abuse and trafficking should not be left in the hands of the NDLEA alone, parents should always monitor their children.