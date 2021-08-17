NDLEA finds cocaine, weed inside foodstuff packaged for delivery to UK

2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were concealed inside foodstuff headed for London before they were discovered at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export warehouse by agents on routine patrol on August 5, 2021.

NDLEA operatives at the airport also intercepted another UK-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed on August 12.

"Further investigation revealed the consignment contained 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin, and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65 kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics," the agency said in a statement.

The agency's Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) recently intercepted tramadol, methamphetamine, and skunk being trafficked abroad by two unnamed courier firms in Lagos.

The drugs were headed for the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates.

The chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, says operatives have seized drugs worth billions of naira since he assumed command in January 2021.