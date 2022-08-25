NDLEA destroys illicit drugs worth N2bn in A’Ibom

Marwa said the total quantity of drugs seized within the period was 2.768 tonnes, which included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

He said the agency would continue to exploit all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the country of the menace of hard drugs.

Marwa explained that the NDLEA was also involved in aggressive drug awareness and sensitisation programmes targeting vulnerable youths and other groups.

The chairman said that the agency recently launched a 24/7 toll-free call centre for members of the public who may need help on drug related matters.

He said the agency has been establishing Drug Free Clubs in schools, as part of advocacy to curb the menace of drug abuse and trafficking nationwide.

Marwa appreciated Federal and State governments and other partners for their support and determination to kick illicit drugs out of Nigeria.

He requested for a land from the state government for the construction of NDLEA barracks in Uyo.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor said the state government would support the NDLEA to attain zero case profile in drug related offences in the state.

He said that the performance of the NDLEA has been very positive, and pledged that the state government would sustain its collaboration with the Agency.

Ekpo commended Marwa for providing inspirational leadership, which had impacted positively on the Agency’s performance nationwide.

The deputy governor urged the Federal Government to further empower the NDLEA with more funding, work tools and accommodation to excel in its war against illicit drugs.

“I call on Nigerians to team up with government in the war against drug use and illicit trafficking.

“The negative implications of drug abuse are far reaching, including adverse effects on the health of our people, avoidable road accidents and drug-related criminality,” Ekpo said.