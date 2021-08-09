The agency's Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) intercepted tramadol, methamphetamine, and skunk being trafficked by two unnamed courier firms in Lagos State.

The drugs were headed for the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement released on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The successful operation was one of several by the NDLEA that resulted in the seizure of 8,268.2311 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in seven states between August 1 and August 7.

Cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine, cannabis, skunk, among others were seized in weeklong coordinated raids in Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Bauchi, Edo, and Anambra.

"At least 15 drug dealers, including a woman on wheelchair were arrested during the 'offensive action' operations," NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said.

Two of the suspects were posing as police officers in a fake police vehicle when they were arrested by soldiers in Ondo State.

Most of the others suspects were arrested in raids aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states.