NDLEA arrests woman for concealing cannabis in fetish bowls at airport

Opoola Mujidat, 27, who was arrested at Lagos airport, confessed to concealing the narcotics for her husband in Oman.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested one Opoola Mujidat, for concealing drugs in fetish bowls.

The fetish bowls, according to the spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, contained “scary native black soap and sponge.

Mujidat, 27, was arrested at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The container which belongs to Mujidat, was found on two passengers -Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi, who were reportedly travelling together to Oman on an Ethiopian Airline flight on Monday, July 11, 2022, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

Babafemi’s words: “A search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.”

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat, who was still within the vicinity, gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport and she was promptly arrested.

Following her arrest, Mujidat confessed to taking the cannabis to her husband in Oman.

Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, confessed during a preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items was packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance,” he added.

The NDLEA spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and she would be charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

