NDLEA arrests taxi driver sent to take delivery of weed in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The owner of the consignment that contains the cannabis sativa said he sent Nsikak Evans, a taxi driver, to take the delivery for the purpose of a birthday party he’s planning for his friend.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Nsikak Evans, a taxi driver in Abuja, sent to take the delivery of drugs-loaded consignment.

Confessing to the crime, Evans named one Adesanya Olakunle-Isaac, whom he identified as the actual owner of the consignment.

After mentioning Olakunle-Isaac as the owner of the consignment, he was arrested at his residence in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

Evans was nabbed in a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of nine drug traffickers who were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Amongst the suspect is a 35-year-old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru, who hid under her condition to deal drugs in Umudumaonu community, in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement in which the arrest was disclosed, read: “First on the list of those arrested in connection to seizures at the two airports is one Ofor Chima-Chileobi, who had on Friday, May 20, attempted to export 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the SAHCO export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“On the same day, 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg were seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport.

“The following day, Saturday, May 21, a freight agent, Roland Orinami, was arrested by NDLEA operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with 1.90kg loud, a variant of cannabis, factory-packed in some bottles while trying to send the same via a flight to Abuja.”

The statement also disclosed the arrest of a freight agent, Moshood Azeez-Olaide, who was nabbed at the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Tuesday, May 24, after presenting a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading for Dubai.

