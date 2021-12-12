RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA arrests Ghanaian, 2 Nigerians with 9.9kg cocaine, Meth

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the suspects said he was arrested on Friday, Dec. 3 during outward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers going to Rome, via Addis Ababa.

One of the suspects arrested by the NDLEA.
One of the suspects arrested by the NDLEA.

NDLEA has arrested a Ghanaian and two Nigerians at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja, and at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, respectively for drug trafficking.

Recommended articles

Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that of 9.953kilograms of cocaine and Methamphetamine were intercepted from the suspects.

He stated that Uzoh Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at about 5.30 p.m. during an inward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers at the Arrival Hall of the Akanu Ibiam Airport.

According to him, Johnson who arrived from Brazil via Addis Ababa was arrested with clothes impregnated with cocaine, which has a gross weight of 6.7 kilograms.

“While being interviewed by narcotic officers, Uzoh said he was given the consignment by his enabler in Brazil for which he would be paid N3 million upon successful delivery to someone in Nigeria,’’ he said.

In the same vein, another trafficker, 53-year-old Udeh Charley was arrested at the Enugu airport for ingesting 72 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.253kilograms.

Babafemi said that he was arrested on Friday, Dec. 3 during outward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers going to Rome, via Addis Ababa.

He claimed he would have been paid 4,000 Euros on successful delivery of the drugs in Italy where he has been living for more than 20 years.

“He attributed his decision to engage in the ignominious trade on downward turn of his business as a result of COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

In a related development, another trafficker, 25-year-old John Kadja, whose father was from Kumasi, Ashanti region of Ghana and mother from Nsukka, Enugu State was arrested on Friday Dec. 3.

Babafemi stated that the suspect was arrested with two kilograms of Methamphetamine during an outward clearance of Qatar Airways from Abuja to Doha.

“A search of his bag showed that the drug was concealed in a false bottom of his checked in luggage. He said he was travelling to Doha to work as a labourer,’’ Babafemi added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Abike Dabiri narrates how Abacha’s CSO saved her from being raped

Abike Dabiri narrates how Abacha’s CSO saved her from being raped

Army denies abduction of passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

Army denies abduction of passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

Trending

Watch video: Female secondary school student smokes and others play ludo in class

Female SHS students smoke in class

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.