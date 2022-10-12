Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia, a Computer Village technician in Lagos, for hiding cannabis in kegs of palm oil.
NDLEA arrests computer village technician for hiding drugs in palm oil kegs
The suspect, who’s in the business of fixing phones in Lagos Computer Village, was nabbed with cannabis concealed in palm oil kegs as he was heading to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Read Also
In a statement signed by NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, it was disclosed therein that the anti-drug agency intercepted 5.20kgs of cannabis concealed in kegs of palm oil going to Dubai at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.
Babafemi said the brain behind the consignment was Egbuwaohia, adding that the latter was nabbed in the Igando area of Lagos.
“Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja but beneath his known business he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution.
“Few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport,” he said.
In a related development, NDLEA had secured the conviction of a notorious drug dealer in Alaba Rago area of Ojo, Lagos, Alhaji Surajo Mohammed, 10 months after arresting him.
Having convicted Mohammed for trafficking drugs, a Federal High Court in Lagos pronounced a seven years imprisonment on the former.
Surajo was arrested with 941.15kgs cannabis on Monday, December 20, 2021 and arraigned in court in charge number FHC/L/370c/2021.
Justice Yellin Dogoro of the court, however, gave the convict an option of N7 million fine.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng