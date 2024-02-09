NDLEA Kaduna seizes 217kg illicit substances, arrests 92 suspects
The suspects arrested comprised of 88 males and 4 females.
The state Commander of NDLEA, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. According to him, the suspects comprise 88 males and four females.
He added that the seized substances included Indian hemp, cocaine, heroin, tramadol, and methamphetamine. The commander said that NDLEA operatives raided 19 illicit drugs in the state during the period.
He said that the command secured the conviction of 24 suspects and charged 25 to court during the period.
“ln its drug demand reduction efforts, 29 drug users were counseled while seven drug addicts were successfully rehabilitated.
“In a bid to dissuade members of the public from illicit drug use and trafficking, enlightenment campaigns were carried out at various locations targeting 6,956 participants."
The commander called on members of the public to provide useful and timely information to the command, saying the fight against drug abuse and trafficking requires the support of all Nigerians.
