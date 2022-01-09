RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA arrests 76-yr-old grandpa, fake security agent over drug peddling

The suspects were arrested on Jan. 7 and Jan. 4 in the state respectively.

The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested two suspects for illicit drug peddling in the state.

Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander of the agency, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

Wakawa disclosed that the two suspects were a 76-year-old grandfather, and an alleged fake security agent.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on Jan. 7 and Jan. 4 in the state respectively.

“Whereas the septuagenarian, popularly called old soldier, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Egor area of the state for dealing in cannabis, the suspected fake security agent was arrested for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria to sell.

“The suspected fake security agent was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company,” he said.

He explained that the suspected fake security agent was arrested at his apartment in Benin on Jan. 4 by undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm, soon after the suspect signed for the consignment.

He added that the consignment, which emanated from Canada, contains suspected Colorado brand of cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies, weighing 6.491 Kilos, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566 kilos and 0.383 kilos respectively.

“All the cookies and chocolates tested positive for cannabis sativa, because the cookies were also baked with cannabis,” Wakawa further said.

