NDLEA arrests 7 at Kano airport for drug trafficking

He said the suspects were arrested with Indian hemp, tramadol, pentazocine and khat, among others and would soon be arraigned.

“They were arrested at the airport while attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

“A total of 470.21 kilograms of drugs were seized from the suspects.

“NDLEA operatives are determined to thwart attempts at using the airport for drug trafficking,’’ he said.

Abubakar added that increased manpower, provision of logistics and enhanced staff welfare contributed to the positive strides the NDLEA was making.