ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano NDLEA arrests 58 drug suspects, recovers illicit substances, begins new operation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The team also recovered various illicit substances from them.

Kano NDLEA arrests 58 drug suspects, recovers illicit substances, begins new operation (GuardianNG)
Kano NDLEA arrests 58 drug suspects, recovers illicit substances, begins new operation (GuardianNG)

Recommended articles

He quoted the State Commander of the agency, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as saying that the arrest was made during “Operation Hana Maye’’ (Operation Stop Drug Abuse), a new anti-drug thrust launched in the state. The new operation aims at combating drug trafficking and abuse in Kano State.

On Wednesday, a raid was conducted to ensure maximum effectiveness and minimise any potential resistance at Sani Abacha Stadium which has turned to be hotspot for drug-related activities,’’ Idris-Ahmad said in the statement.

He added that a team of highly-trained officers arrested the 58 male drug suspects and various illicit substances were recovered from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest of the suspects is a significant victory for the NDLEA in its fight against drug-related activities in Kano State.

“This operation is just the beginning. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure our communities are free from the scourge of illicit substances so as to have a drug-free society,’’ he said.

Idris-Ahmad called on the general public to provide actionable information that could assist the NDLEA in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

He assured informants of confidentiality and protection. He enjoined members of the public to report suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug-related crimes to the nearest NDLEA office or through the agency’s toll-free helpline – 0800 1020 3040.

“We will continue to collaborate with Kano State government, community leaders, relevant stakeholders and members of the public to fight against drug abuse,’’ Idris-Ahmad also assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023 in Gombe - NHRC

106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023 in Gombe - NHRC

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State

Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State

Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation

Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic

Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing generator, solar battery in Kaduna mosque

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace [NAN]

I'm now homeless - Anambra monarch cries out after hoodlums burn down palace

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway [dailypost]

Truck kills 1, injures 3 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Ronnie Long's case shines a harsh light on the systemic injustices that can plague the legal system [Peter Weinberger/The Charlotte Observer/AP]

Innocent man who spent 44 years in prison for rape receives ₦21.6bn compensation