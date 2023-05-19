The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA nabs 534 drug suspects in nationwide raids ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

The NDLEA seized tons of illicit drugs across the country.

The NDLEA arrested suspects with illicit substances [NDLEA]
The NDLEA arrested suspects with illicit substances [NDLEA]

According to Femi Babafemi, the director of media and advocacy of the agency, 534 drug suspects have been arrested during the operation, code-named 'Operation Mop Up'.

Babafemi said in a statement on Friday that the operation was to remove enablers of crime and violence in the form of illicit substances and those who deal in them.

This, he said, was with a view to ensuring peaceful inauguration of new administrations at national and sub-national levels on May 29.

"Not less than 534 suspects have been arrested in the first few days of the commencement of the operation. However, tons of illicit drugs were recovered across the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

"This includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine-based syrup, cannabis sativa and various new psychoactive substances among others.

"Top on the list of the states with high arrests and seizures are Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Osun, Benue and Plateau," he said.

Babafemi quoted the chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending all officers and men involved in the exercise for their professionalism and adherence to standard operating procedure.

Marwa said, "I am impressed by the level of compliance with the directive to all our commands and formations which is to dismantle all drug joints within their areas of responsibility, mop up all illicit substances in such locations and arrest all those culpable.

"This will in no small measure take out of the equation, enablers of crime and violence. This includes illicit drugs, their dealers and all those relying on mind-altering substances to disrupt the May 29 inauguration ceremonies across the states and the Federal Capital Territory," he said.

The NDLEA boss charged them to continue with the offensive against drug cartels and traffickers "until the last gram of illicit drug is taken out of the streets and communities" across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

