RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NDLEA arrests 48 suspects over alleged drug trafficking in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo, says it has arrested no fewer than 48 suspects over alleged illicit drug trafficking in October.

NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)
NDLEA (FreedomRadioNG)

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja by Mr Buba Wakawa, the NDLEA Commander in the state.

Read Also

The commander also said that 10 suspected cannabis farms measuring 8.23 hectares were destroyed, and three vehicles and one motor bike intercepted.

Wakawa however said that the command secured six convictions within the month.

He said that those arrested included 39 males and nine females, while about 7,379.59 kilogrammes of drugs were seized from them.

He listed the items as cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and codeine-based syrup, among others.

Wakawa appreciated the people of the state for their unflinching support to the command and appealed for more intelligence on the activities of drug merchants.

“I believe that together we will cripple their evil trade, so that we can jointly make Edo drug free.

“The task given to us by our Chairman Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa to rid the nation of drug abuse and trafficking, is a mandate that must be achieved,” Wakawa added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

Lagos State Government commissions Bespoke Firefighting and Safety Trucks, assembled by Sandeco Group

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

BREAKING: Buhari off to London for medical check-up

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Why Ayu does not want to resign as PDP chairman – Wike

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Terror Alerts/Travel Advisories: Security chiefs update President Buhari

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Gunmen kidnap motorist in Computer village

Panic in Computer Village as gunmen kidnap motorist in broad daylight

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack