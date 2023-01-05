ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 4 with 298 bags of Indian Hemp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command says its operatives have arrested four suspects with 298 bags of Indian Hemp.

The NDLEA state Commander, Mr Ibrahim Braji, made this known at a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Braji said that the suspects were arrested in the evening of Jan. 3, at Tasu Mahuta community on Refinery Road, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the four suspects were two females and two males.

According to him, the bags of the Indian Hemp are weighing 3,576kg .

He, however, said the operatives were still investigating the matter to unravel other suspects for arrest and prosecution.

He further said the command had expended its operational structure in the state to curtail the influx and outflow of drug.

He said that the new area commands included Makarfi, Soba Local Government Area as well as Kaduna North and Kaduna South area commands.

The state commander said that in the new area commands established in Samaru Zaria and Sanga Local Government Area, patrol units had been deployed due to the linkage to other areas with many states.

Braji further said that as the 2023 general election was approaching, the command would carry out enlightenment campaign to sensitise the youth to dangers of drug abuse and its negative impact to the society.

“The sensitisation will be at schools, religious bodies, traditional institution and vulnerable places,” he said.

The NDLEA commander added that youths should not allow politicians to use them as tools of destruction to the society.

