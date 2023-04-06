NDLEA arrests 352 suspects, seizes 2.1 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

Idris-Ahmad said that the seizures and arrests were made between January and March.

He said that the suspects arrested comprised of 208 males and 44 females, while the drugs seized included 955.304 kg of cannabis sativa and 1,225.05 kg of Codeine and Tramadol.

Others according to him, were 25 grammes of cocaine, 17 grammes of heroine and 52 grammes of methamphetamine.

The commander said that the major challenge before the agency in the state was convincing communities to expose peddlers of illicit drugs in their midst.

“Our challenge is being able to educate the communities to provide useful information about the hideouts of drug users or peddlers whose activities had continued to impact negatively on the society.

“People should be aware of the dangers that drug users or traffickers constitute in the society so that the public will come out with useful information to ensure a drug-free society,” Idris-Ahmad said.