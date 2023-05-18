NDLEA arrests 34 suspects during raids of drug dens in FCT

The FCT Commander of the agency, Kabir Tsakuwa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said that the operation was necessitated by the need to combat drug abuse, especially as Nigeria prepares for a handover to a new administration.

He explained that the command initiated 'Operation Tsaro' on May 8, to shut down drug centres and apprehend dealers in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander said the operatives successfully seized a variety of illicit substances, including cannabis sativa, methamphetamine, Tramadol, codeine, Rohypnol, and other psychotropic substances.

He listed drug hotspots raided to include Torabora, Dei-dei, Wuse Zone 4, Wuse Zone 3, Banex, Garki Village, Area 1, Gwarimpa (Village, 3rd Avenue), Abattoir in Karu, Gwagwalada, Kabusa, and Kuchigoro IDP Camp.

"While some of the arrested individuals have been charged and taken to court, others who are users are undergoing counselling sessions," Tsakuwa added.