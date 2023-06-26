ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 315 drug offenders, seizes 4,776kg illicit drugs in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun Command, says it has arrested 315 drug related offenders and seized a total of 4,776.38kg illicit drugs in the state from June 2022 to June 2023.

Chidi stated that 3.3 hectares of Cannabis Sativa farm were also destroyed at Owena Area in Oriade Council area of the state during the period under review.

“A total of 315 suspects, comprising 279 males and 36 females were arrested for drug related offences while the illicit drugs seized weighed 4,776.38644kg.

“75 of the arrested suspects were counselled and reintegrated back to their families, while 70 suspects were successfully prosecuted and convicted.

“The seized drugs included; 4,735.033kg Cannabis Sativa, 7.909kg Diazepam, 4.896kg Tramadol, 0.40956grms Methamphetamine, 0.413grms Rophynol, 160grms Benazine, 12.713kg Skushies, 0.011grms Molly, 1.8kg Codeine and 47grms Cocaine,” he said.

Chidi explained that the International Day Against Drug Abuse is marked on every June 26 and that this year’s theme is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention”.

He said based on this year’s theme, the focus is on the need to be unbiased and not judgmental about drug users and drug dependent individuals, so as to hasten their recovery and attain the goal of a drug free society.

“The aim of 2023 campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy, offering alternatives to punishment, prioritizing prevention and leading with compassion,” Chidi said.

The NDLEA boss charged Nigerians to eschew stigmatisation of drug users, saying discriminating against them discourages users from seeking help and making recovery difficult, which becomes a burden to the individual, family and society at large.

He said the command has been actively engaging the public through its enlightenment and has recorded successes in its drug demand suppression advocacy, also known as (WADA – War Against Drug Abuse).

The command, through the WADA campaign, carries out rallies at market places, sensitisation in schools, work places, religious houses and communities, with the aimed at educating the people about drug abuse and prevailing consequences,” he said.

He said NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja has established a drug abuse call centre to broaden access to treatment and rehabilitation. He said the public can reach the Agency to connect with counsellors and mental health professionals through its 24/7 helpline number 080010203040.

