NDLEA arrests 130 suspects with hard drugs weighing 1,728.536kg in Kaduna

NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Umar Adoro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the agency also dismantled 20 notorious drug joints.

It also sealed seven properties linked to drug traffickers, he said.

Adoro said the agency also recovered N300,000 fake N1,000 notes from the suspected drug traffickers.

The commander said the drugs seized were 1,388.811kg of Indian hemp, 0.019kg of Cocaine, 0.001kg of heroin, 7.666kg of Tramadol, 331.786kg of other psychotropic substances and 0.253kg Methamphetamine.

Adoro said the agency also conducted sensitisation programmes in secondary schools in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria, among other towns and cities.

He appealed to residents for timely and useful information on illicit drug dealers, to enable the agency to take prompt action.

He also advised parents and guardians to always be watchful over their wards and the companied that they keep.