NDLEA arrests 104 suspects, seals 3 `notorious’ drug joints in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says it arrested 104 suspected drug traffickers and dismantled seven notorious drug joints in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Umar Adoro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the operation was conducted in July.

He added that three properties belonging to suspected drug dealers were sealed within the period.

Adoro said areas raided by operatives of the command were located in Maraban Jos, Jaji, Panteka, Tafa, Hunkuyi, Sardauna Crescent and areas behind Kaduna Polytechnic main campus.

The commander listed the drugs seized to include 1,312.73-4kg Indian hemp, 0.028kg Cocaine, 0.020kg of heroin, 12.524kg of Tramadol, 2, 709.036kg Psychotropic substance and 0.011kg Methamphetamine.

“The grand total weight of drugs seized was 4,035.075kg within the period under review,” he added.

Adoro explained that seven out of the 104 suspects arrested were females, while N873, 000 fake one thousand notes were also seized during the operation.

The NDLEA commander assured that the agency would continue to take measures to stem illicit drug consumption and trafficking in Kaduna state.

He however said that the war against illicit drugs was a collective responsibility and urged the general public to provide useful information to the NDLEA to track and apprehend drug dealers and consumers in the state.

