NDLEA arraigns man for allegedly importing 600g of Heroine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 42-year-old man, Livinus Peprah was on Monday docked for for allegedly importing 600g of Heroine.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Peprah with one count of drug trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mrs Juliana Iroabuchi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25.

She said that he was arrested at the “E” arrival hall of the Murtala Mohammed Airport during an inward clearance of passengers onboard a Qatar airline flight from Dubai

She said that 600g of heroine was recovered from the defendant during clearance.

She said he concealed the drugs in some female designer clothing to avoid suspicion.

She said that the defendant was consequently, arrested and handed over to the NDLEA

The trial Judge, Justice Lewis Alagoa, after hearing a bail application as moved by defence counsel, Chief Lilian Omotunde, fixed Oct. 15 for ruling.

The offence, the NDLEA said, contravened the provisions of Section 11(a) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act provides for punishment of life imprisonment if found guilty.

