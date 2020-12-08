Director of elections for the party Elvis Afriyie Ankrah claimed in a press conference held at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra that the party has “flipped” several key parliamentary seats across the country that have the potential to positively influence the presidential results.

According to Mr. Ankrah, although there have been some shooting incidents at some polling centers, if party supporters throng the collation centers in their numbers, “they can’t kill all of us”.

Despite the acclaimed victory in the making, he further urged NDC supporters not to engage in premature jubilation and take their eyes off the collation process.