Eric Amankwa Blay is contesting against Abena Durowaa Mensah and Emmanuel Antwi Bosiako in the party’s upcoming primaries to become the NPP’s candidate in the 2020 elections.

However, the Concerned Patriots of the New Patriotic Party is alleging that he has so much of credibility deficit that allowing him to contest the primaries will spell doom for the party if he wins.

The group referred to an allegation that Amankwa Blay had slept with the constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin North constituency which resulted in him sacking his wife.

Excerpts of a petition addressed to the NPP executives in the constituency warns: “If you the constituency executive committee allow Mr Amankwaa Blay contests and he by Mistake wins, it will be a total disaster for us come 2020 elections.”

“It is all over Assin Praso and the entire constituency that Mr. Amankwaa Blay has allegedly had a sexual affair with the wife of the current NDC constituency chairman Mr Felix of Assin Praso and due to that He The NDC chairman has sent the wife away, the petition added.

THE CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

THE CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

ASSIN NORTH CONSTITUENCY

ASSIN BEREKU

Dear Sir,

PETITION

We the concern youth of Assin North Constituency humbly and respectfully write to petition to your highest office against the candidature of Mr Amankwa Blay ; who is contesting as an aspirant in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

We believe Mr. Amankwa Blay CANNOT contest in this primaries due to the following reasons:

1: It is all over Assin Praso and the entire constituency that Mr. Amankwa Blay has allegedly had a sexual affair with the wife of the current NDC constituency chairman Mr Felix of Assin Praso and due to that He The NDC chairman has sent the wife away. Now, if you the constituency executive committee allow Mr Amankwa Blay contests and he by Mistake wins,it will be a total disaster for us come 2020 elections.

2: We also know for sure that Mr. Amankwa Blay didn’t pay, hasn’t been paying and doesn’t pay his dues to the party and therefore he is not in good standing to contest .

3: In 2016,our sitting Mp ,the then candidate had to pay money to Mr Amankwa Blay before he could release his Kia for party activities.

4: We have Mr. Amankwa Blay on tape that when he wins the primaries ,he will sideline all constituency executives and use his own team and has even planned to ensure the DCE is changed.

5: Per our research and checks ,Mr Amankwa Blay ,who is an in-law to the NDC candidate for Assin North in the person of Mr Joe Quayson ,is being sponsored by him(Mr Joe Quayson). The plan is that he’s going to do anything possible to win the primaries and later play the gimmicks to lease the seat out to Joe Quayson easily.

6 : To make matters worse ,Mr. Amankwa’s pompous behaviour alone is a ground for disqualification. Why? During the Last year Emancipation celebration at Assin Praso ,at a grand durbar, when the MP, DCE, Regional Minister and Omanhene Nana Pra Agyensam had seated ,this Mr. Amankwa Blay had to disrupt the entire program by asking the MC to announce to all the dignitaries that ” Incoming Mp ” was coming.

This made everyone at function very annoyed. Meanwhile ,nominations had not even been opened. This act is even in contravention to the party’s Constitution and the general electoral rules in the country.

On 19th January, 2019, this same person flouted the party’s constitution and held a meeting of all coordinators that he would be contesting as a parliamentary candidate so they should campaign for him. We believe such a personality should not be entertained to send the hard fought and won seat to the NDC .

We are using this petition once again to state emphatically that, if you fail to act accordingly and immediately, We shall demonstrate mammothly against you the constituency officers.

Thank you

Sincerely,

Signed.…

Conveynors

Nana Gyekye (President) – 0202154336

Mr. Addo (Secretary) – 0547552016

Mr. Isaac Opoku (Organizer)-0240954140

Edward Atta Poku

(Member – (0241471202

Mr. Stephen Intsiful (Member) -0549580178

Cc

Regional Chairman

Regional Secretary

Constituency Chairman

Constituency Secretary

All polling station coordinators

The elections vetting committee