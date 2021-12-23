NCAA shuts Glo station over N4.7bn debt

Nuhu told the newsmen after locking up the tower that the facility would be switched off until outstanding debt was paid.

He said the company had paid only N500 million out of the N5.2 billion it was owing, pointing out that the outstanding debt was N4.7 billion.

According to him, all the other telecommunications service providers are paying except the Globacom, which has failed to meet up since 2007.

”My Agency is under tremendous pressure by the Federal Government of Nigeria and we will do our best within the power vested on us to make sure the debt is settled.

“The action we took is for the safety of aviation in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, any masts after a certain of height, we are supposed to regulate it to ensure that it is properly covered.

“We do fly aircraft, we do flight helicopter, and it could be drone among others things we fly. Not necessary regular passenger flight. Police, PHCN and all those people; they do patrol all over the country.

“I am sure, you have seen their helicopters, that is why it is important for us to ensure we have all these in road map and put them in action,” he said.

Nuhu said it was the regulation of NCAA that whoever erected the masts would pay for the process that would carried out by NCAA.

According to the director-general, 15 letters have been sent to Glo in the past without any tangible reply since his assumed office.

He said that generally in the past, they only paid some amount and walked away.

”Of recent, when I came, then we sat down we have been speaking silently.

“They have paid some money but they still have almost N4.7 billion debt remaining. None of the communication services providers has that amount of a due for payment.

“That started in 2007. We don’t like shutting down things but we have to take this drastic action because we are having financial issues and we pressures from different sectors of government,“ he said.

Nuhu listed sectors of government pressuring NCAA to include; Committees from the National Assembly, Federal Ministry of Aviation as the supervising ministry, Agencies such as Fiscal Revenue Commission, and Auditor General Office of the Federation and Accountant General Office of the Federation.

He stated that the debt had remained in NCAA for many years, adding that effort ought to be made to make glo pay the debt to clean the record.

“We are under tremendous pressure. We need to sort things out so that those things will get out of our record. This is government money. It is not my money, it is not NCAA money.

“It is a fund of Federal Government of Nigeria. We do not have authority and I do not have authority to waive out a dime of the government.

“So, we had to take this action to get attention so that they can commence some more payment,“ he said

The director-general added that glo ought to offer NCAA a concrete payment plan on how the rest of the money would be paid.