Navy destroys 3 illegal refineries, seizes 160,000 litres of crude oil

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigations into the criminal networks connected with the illegal refining sites is still ongoing.

Navy destroys 3 illegal refineries [Premium Times Nigeria]
The operation, a fallout of the recently launched Nigerian Navy Operation DELTA SANITY, is aimed at combating illegal oil theft and bunkering in the Niger-Delta region. The Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FORMOSO), Capt. Murtala Aminu Rogo, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

Rogo said that the interception of the boat and destruction of the sites followed patrols conducted by its personnel on Brass River and Akassa general area.

During the patrol, two illegal refinery sites with about 85,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and a pumping machine were located around Elepa and Abonuwa Brass LGA of Bayelsa respectively.

“While combing other adjoining creeks, the team located the third illegal refinery site and a large wooden boat laden with about 75,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, around Tuluama, Brass LGA.

“Accordingly, the three illegal refinery sites and one large wooden boat were handled appropriately,” he said.

Rogo said that further investigations into the criminal networks connected with the illegal refining sites was ongoing. The Commanding Officer said that the success of the operation marks a significant step in actualising the objectives of Operation DELTA SANITY.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Navy by providing relevant information that would aid in the ongoing efforts to dismantle these criminal networks.

Rogo said that Operation DELTA SANITY, led by Rear Adm. S. J. Bura the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, was resolutely committed to tackling crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and other criminal activities within Nigerian waters.

“The Nigeran Navy, under the leadership of Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), is committed to maintaining the security and safety of the Nigerian maritime domain,” he stated.

Rogo said that the Navy would continue to facilitate a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to flourish and contribute to the nation’s economic progress.

